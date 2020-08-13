Department of Natural Resources to hold pesticide collection event in Albany

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event in Albany. Missouri farmers and households can come to the University of Missouri’s Hundley-Whaley Research Center at 1109 South Birch Street on August 29th from 8 o’clock to noon.

Accepted items will include unwanted pesticides, rodenticides, dewormers, fly tags, fertilizers containing pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides.

Items that will not be accepted include paint, explosives, fire extinguishers, yard waste, electronics, and trash. Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, and pesticide retailers will also not be accepted.

Participants in the pesticide collection event in Albany August 29th are asked to stay in their vehicles while waste is offloaded to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More information on the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available on the Department of Natural Resources website.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares