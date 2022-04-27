Department of Natural Resources discovers elevated levels of E. Coli bacteria in area waterways

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has identified the Thompson River, Weldon River, and No Creek have elevated concentrations of E. coli bacteria. The rivers and creek have been placed on Missouri’s Section 303(d) List of Impaired Waters.

A report by DNR says whole body contact, such as swimming, is not advised. DNR Environmental Program Supervisor for the Total Maximum Daily Load Unit Mike Kruse says there is no prohibition on swimming in the impaired waters, but there is an increased risk of illness during periods when E. coli concentrations are high.

The high concentrations of E. coli usually occur after rainfall when overload runoff enters the stream. E. coli is an indicator of fecal contamination, and runoff flowing over the landscape may acquire E. coli from livestock and wildlife wastes or where excess manure has been applied to fields as a fertilizer. Failing onsite wastewater treatment systems, such as septic systems, may also contribute to E. coli during those periods.

Kruse says DNR regulates point sources, such as domestic wastewater treatment plants, through permits that limit the amount of E. coli that may be discharged. Nonpoint sources, such as agricultural runoff, are not regulated by DNR, but Kruse notes landowners can use best management practices to reduce erosion and the amount of runoff that enters the water. Those practices are voluntary, but DNR provides funding assistance through grants from its Section 319 Nonpoint Source Unit or cost-share offered by its Soil and Water Conservation Program.

The Livingston County Health Center advises that if individuals frequent the Thompson River, Weldon River, and No Creek for any reason, they should take special precautions to wash their hands before eating, smoking, or other activities that encourage hand-to-mouth contact.

The health center notes symptoms of infection vary for each person, but they often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Some people may have a fever. Most people get better within five to seven days. Some infections are mild, but others can be severe or life-threatening.

Most people feel sick three to four days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria; however, illnesses can start one to 10 days after exposure.

The Draft E. coli Total Maximum Daily Load for the Thompson River, Weldon River, and No Creek can be found on the Missouri Department of Natural Resources website.