Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announces Missouri Regional Teachers of the Year

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced the 2021 Missouri Regional Teachers of the Year, with the 34 selected teachers now under consideration to be named the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year. Committees comprised of education peers and key stakeholders from each Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC) in Missouri selected the 2021 Regional Teachers of the Year, listed below by the RPDC area.

Agency for Teaching, Leading and Learning

Jesse Baker, Billings R-IV – mathematics, Billings High School

Tonya Claybrook, Spokane R-VII – Grade 5, Highlandville Elementary

Armando Johnson, Springfield R-XII – Spanish, Central High School

Central RPDC

Joseph Koeberl, Lawson R-XIV – American history/current events, Lawson Middle School

Lindsey Tinney, Cole Camp R-I – special education, Cole Camp High School

Education Plus/St. Louis RPDC

Dione Anderson, Francis Howell R-III – reading, Harvest Ridge Elementary

Cheryl Kay Calcaterra, Hancock Place – reading, Hancock Place Elementary

Darrion Cockrell, Lindbergh Schools – physical education, Crestwood Elementary

Joel Crenshaw, Hazelwood – English, Northwest Middle School

Cathy Farrar, Rockwood R-VI – science, Marquette High School

Erin Graves, Dunklin R-V – science, Herculaneum High School

Clarence Hines, Special School District – criminal justice, North Technical High School

Tricia Ottens, Valley Park – library science, Valley Park Middle/High School

Jefferson Stephens, Mehlville R-IX – English language arts, Bernard Middle School

Nathan Williams, Bayless – science, Bayless Junior High School

Heart of Missouri RPDC

Jacob Baker, Jefferson City – science, Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Paula Vail, Winfield R-IV – science, Winfield High School

Sarah Elizabeth Worth, Warren Co. R-III – special education, Rebecca Boone Elementary

Kansas City RPDC

Ashlyn Brantley, Platte Co. R-III – physical education, Platte County High School

Mike Chrostowski, Raytown C-2 – culinary arts, Herndon Career Center

Summer Kelley, Liberty 53 – project-based learning, Liberty Academy

Matthew Ketteman, Lee’s Summit R-VII – music, Longview Farm Elementary

Kyle Plummer, Blue Springs R-IV – social studies, Blue Springs South High School

Michelle Preslar, Fort Osage R-I – agriculture, Fort Osage Career & Technology Center

Northeast RPDC

Jennifer Gill, Shelby Co. R-IV – Grade 4, Shelbina Elementary

Amy Rendel, Hannibal 60 – English college prep, Hannibal High School

Northwest RPDC

Corinne Russell, St. Joseph – French, Central High School

Rebecca Wynne, Maryville R-II – STEM, Maryville Middle School

South Central RPDC

Linda Beckett, Sullivan – physical education, Sullivan Middle School

Jacob Flora, Lonedell R-XIV – STEAM, Lonedell Elementary

Southeast RPDC

Cassandra Mills, Fredericktown R-1 – science, Kelly A. Burlison Middle School

Melissa Thomas, Cape Girardeau 63 – Grade 2, Jefferson Elementary

Southwest Center for Educational Excellence

Allison Pittman, Joplin Schools – mathematics, South Middle School

Amy Redus, Marionville R-IX – kindergarten, Marionville Elementary

The Regional Teacher of the Year program began in 2016, in an effort to celebrate outstanding teachers from all areas of the state. Semifinalists and finalists for the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year award will be selected in August, with the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year being named in early September.

Misty Grandel, an English language arts teacher from Fordland High School (Fordland R-III), is the current Missouri Teacher of the Year.

