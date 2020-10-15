Department of Corrections reports rise in COVID-19 cases in Chillicothe and Cameron

COVID-19 cases have increased at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron.
The Missouri Department of Corrections reports cases among offenders total 56, which is up by two. Thirty-three of the cases are active, and 23 have recovered. Cases among staff total 60, which is up by seven. Twenty-six of those cases are active, and 34 have recovered.
At the Chillicothe Correctional Center, two more staff COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing that total to 42. Seven of the cases are active, and 35 have recovered. All 253 offender cases are said to be recovered.