Department of Economic Development awards $17.7 million through Neighborhood Assistance Program and Youth Opportunities Program

The Department of Economic Development announced that it will award $17.7 million in 50% and 70% tax credits through its Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) and Youth Opportunities Program (YOP) Special Cycle to 104 nonprofits across Missouri.

“Missouri nonprofits have gone above and beyond to provide critical services to Missourians throughout the past year,” Governor Mike Parson said. “This program provides support to these organizations as they continue their great work to serve Missouri’s at-risk youth and cultivate strong, productive communities.”

The NAP and YOP Special Cycle was created to assist nonprofits and other entities providing services to at-risk populations, prioritizing those serving opportunity youth. COVID-19 has had a massive impact on mental health for all citizens, including children. Anxiety, stress, and other negative conditions have been on the rise, and these organizations provide resources and services that help children deal with these issues.

Up to $8 million of NAP tax credits and $6 million of YOP tax credits were reserved for nonprofit organizations and other entities providing critical services to at-risk youth. Additional NAP and YOP credits were made available for nonprofits addressing other pressing community needs with priority for job training programs and services directly resulting in crime prevention.

“Having a thriving economy requires having thriving communities,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “That begins with dedicated organizations like these that provide vital services for our citizens and communities. Strong communities help bring more opportunities for our citizens, and we all benefit from the great work of these nonprofit organizations.”

You may see a complete list of recipients, as well as the amount of funding awarded by clicking here.

