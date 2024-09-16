Denise Babinski, 82, of Eagleville, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 13, 2024.

Born on August 22, 1942, in Riverhead, New York, Denise was the beloved daughter of Joseph and Jesse Naugles. Her childhood was spent on her family’s potato farm on Long Island, where she developed a lifelong passion for farming and a deep connection to the land.

On January 14, 1961, Denise married the love of her life, Andrew Babinski Sr., in Riverhead, New York. Together, they shared 51 years of love and partnership before Andrew’s passing in 2012. Their life together was filled with hard work, faith, and devotion to family. Denise and Andrew built a successful farming operation, raising cattle, dairy, and potatoes on Long Island for over three decades. In 1995, seeking new horizons, they moved with their family to a farm near Eagleville, Missouri, where they continued their agricultural legacy.

A devout member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Bethany, Missouri, Denise’s faith was the cornerstone of her life. She found joy in her church community and was a guiding light to all who knew her. In addition to her role in the church, Denise was deeply committed to her local community, serving on the Board of Directors for the Harrison County Community Hospital District since 2001. Her leadership and dedication to the health and well-being of her neighbors were a testament to her generous spirit.

Denise’s greatest pride was her family. She leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and resilience, cherished by her children: Andrew Babinski Jr. (Linda) of Martinsville, Missouri, Joseph Babinski (Erica) of Eagleville, Missouri, and Joannie Meyer (Michael) of West Hampton Beach, New York. Her grandchildren, Victor and Thomas Babinski, Michael Anthony, Morgan, and Matthew Meyer, Olivia (Kason) Mathes, and Nicholas Babinski, were the light of her life. She found immense joy in being part of their lives.

Denise was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Babinski Sr., her brothers, Joseph and Thomas Naugles, her sister, Irene Bialeski, and her parents, Joseph and Jesse Naugles.

Her memory will live on through the lives she touched, and her legacy of faith, love, and community will never be forgotten.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Bethany, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Inurnment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Eagleville, Missouri. The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, at the Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, Missouri. The family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to the Harrison County Community Hospital Foundation, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, Missouri 64424.

