Dena Lovell named Wright Memorial’s Employee of the Quarter

Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton named a licensed practical nurse at its Physicians Group as the Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter. Chief Executive Officer Steve Schieber presented the award to Dena Lovell at a ceremony held in her honor yesterday (Thursday).

The award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service and goes beyond the call of duty to support other employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

In Lovell’s nomination form, her coworkers said she “is an excellent example of a team player” and “is extremely customer focused”. The form also said she “seeks new learning opportunities on her own” and embodies Saint Luke’s Health System’s and Wright Memorial Hospital’s core values. Lovell received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, three eStore vouchers, a gift certificate to the hospital gift shop, her named posted on a wall plaque, and acknowledgment in the media and hospital employee intranet.