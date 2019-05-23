Demolition work proceeds in downtown Trenton allowing streets to open

Seventh Street in Downtown Trenton is now open from Main to Jefferson streets after being blocked due to the demolition of the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and License Bureau Building at Seventh and Main streets.

Perkins Dozing and Demolition of Lock Springs began work on the building Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019. Trenton Building Inspector Donnie Vandevender reports Perkins recently finished backfilling the area next to the Chamber Building.

A fire February 18th destroyed the This ’n’ That Pawn Shop and Antiques and Cutz and Curlz beauty shop and heavily damaged the Chamber Building.

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and License Bureau reopened at 611 East Ninth Street in April.