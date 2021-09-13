Democrats face several hurdles for their $3.5 trillion budget

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Senate struggled for months to get agreement and ultimately a bipartisan vote to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure package.

Now Democrats in Congress are moving on to something potentially even harder: staying united on a $3.5 trillion budget that would represent the most ambitious remaking of the social safety net since the New Deal. Without Republican support, they have limited time and room for error to get the plan to the president’s desk.

All 50 Senate Democrats stayed together to approve the budget resolution in a party-line vote early Wednesday, 50-49, with one GOP senator absent.

The proposal — which would expand health care coverage, fund universal pre-K and free community college, create ambitious federal programs to combat climate change, and grant a path to citizenship for qualified immigrants, among other provisions — is likely to be the last major domestic legislative effort for President Biden before Washington, D.C., shifts into political mode full time for the 2022 midterm elections.

