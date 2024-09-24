Delores Mae Brown, 74, passed away on September 20, 2024, at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. She was born on December 1, 1949, in Kansas City to her parents, Dempsy Dean Collins and Minnie Merle Collins. Delores was one of their seven children, consisting of two girls and five boys.

Delores worked for many years as a nurse and enjoyed helping people. She was united in marriage with Virgie Berry, and together they had two daughters, Meletta and Meleah. Later, she married J.R. Cronin, and they raised a son, David Cronin. On June 21, 1993, she married Everette Douglas Brown, and they spent thirty-one years together.

She loved crafting and creating with her husband, playing bingo with friends and family, and watching her great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed sitting on the porch watching country music videos while painting her nails. Additionally, she liked going to the casino with her close friend, Cindy Gearin.

Delores is survived by her husband, Douglas Brown, her two daughters, Meletta and Meleah, and her three brothers, Merle, Steve, and Charles Collins. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and their spouses: Casey and Dustin Noble of Spickard, Earl and Brandy Ireland of Trenton, Amy Nguyen of Trenton, Tyler and Tierra Hines of Trenton, Amber Lawrence of Spickard, Riley Cronin of Oklahoma, Ryan and Mckenzee Hines of Trenton, Pickle of Spickard, and Carson Cronin of Oklahoma. Delores has fifteen great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dempsy and Minnie Collins, her son, David Cronin, her sister, Violet, and her two brothers, Raymond and Douglas Collins.

A visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on September 25, 2024, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on September 26, 2024, at Heritage Funeral Home at 5 p.m.

Post Views: 167