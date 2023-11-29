Delores Kuttler receives Missouri Community College Award of Distinction

Delores and the late John Kuttler of Trenton, Missouri, were recently recognized by the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) for their outstanding support of Missouri community colleges. Delores was present to receive the 2023 Award of Distinction at the statewide MCCA convention held in Kansas City, Missouri. This is one of the highest awards given to an individual who goes above and beyond in supporting Missouri community colleges.

John served as a member of the Trenton R-9 and Trenton Junior College Board of Education just before the separation from the R-9 District and played a crucial role in the planning and construction of Hoffman Hall on the NCMC Campus. Mrs. Kuttler, an NCMC alumna and former art instructor for the R-9 District and the College, has continued their legacy. In 2011, John and Delores donated the largest gift in the history of the institution, a 312-acre farm in Buchanan County.

The Kuttler Animal Science Complex at the NCMC Elizabeth & Arthur Barton Farm Campus provides a hands-on classroom for instruction in animal science. John’s untimely death in 2018 led to another generous gift to the NCMC Foundation. These funds not only help enhance the equipment, buildings, and programming at NCMC but also significantly impact current and future students.

John and Delores have always encouraged their family to pursue higher education, and they are proud that many are NCMC alumni.

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”