Delinquent TMU bills on agenda for Tuesday meeting of Trenton Utility Committee

Discussion about delinquent Trenton Municipal Utility bills is among the topics for a meeting Tuesday, April 21st of the Trenton Utility Committee.

The 6 o’clock meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall. The public will not physically be allowed to attend the meeting but can participate via the web application Zoom. The meeting ID is available by calling City Hall.

Other agenda items for the utility committee are routine including department reports, an update from the utility director, and a review of monthly financial reports involving TMU.

