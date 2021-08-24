Delinquent tax sale nets over $10,000 for properties sold at courthouse

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County netted $10,181 from the annual delinquent tax sale held Monday morning at the courthouse in Trenton. Collector-Treasurer Barbara Harris reported 19 properties were purchased out of approximately 90 that were offered.

The list of sold properties includes 11 at Leisure Lake, four within Trenton Township, and two each in Franklin and Wilson townships. It was noted one in Wilson Township sold for the taxes owed, and the other sold for more than the “asking price” to cover back taxes and penalty. It was listed with a surplus of $597.

Three properties sold beyond the third time being offered collectively, generating $1,325. These were in Trenton Township and at Leisure Lake.

