Delaney Embree and Jordan Jenkins participate in Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Delaney Embree and Jordan Jenkins were two of 60 collegiate students nominated to represent North Central Missouri College during the 37th Annual Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum on Faith and Values held February 25-27, 2022, in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The forum challenges students’ character development by encouraging them to reflect on their decision-making skills, values, and belief systems. Students learn about how to reconcile relationships, stand for truth, and love others as they love themselves. The forum’s guiding principle is teaching students to embrace altruism rather than egotism.

Students heard from several speakers who lead by example, including Becca Chapman, Director of Women’s Philanthropy at Wheeler Mission, the largest rescue mission and homeless shelter in the state of Indiana; Taisir Yanis, owner of Yanis Coffee Shop in Jefferson City, Mo.; Scott Crosley an Airborne Ranger, Army Chaplain, Lieutenant Colonel, and CEO of PIVOT a national anti-sex trafficking agency; and William Bumphus, director of Men’s Emergency Shelter.

Students ended the weekend with a morning at the Capitol, touring the House Lounge and hearing from Bob Priddy, retired News Director of Missourinet; and visiting the House Floor, led by Missouri State Representative Travis Fitzwater. They also visited the Governor’s office and concluded with a meet and greet and message from Governor Mike Parson.

The program began in 1986 under the leadership of former Missouri Governor and 79th U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft.

For more information visit the Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum website. or call 573-691-7572 or e-mail [email protected]

Related