DeKalb County Sheriff releases details related to murder of Maysville man

More information has been released on a criminal investigation involving the death of a Maysville man Thursday, August 27th.

DeKalb County Sheriff Kasey Keesaman says officers responded to the area of 1200 Highland Street in Maysville for a report of a 40-year-old male needing an ambulance as the man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was later identified as 43-year-old Casey Gabbard.

Emergency medical treatment was administered to Gabbard, and he was transported to the Cameron Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A no-bond arrest warrant was issued Friday, August 28th for a suspect, Brian Graham of Maysville. He has been charged with the felonies of murder, second degree, and armed criminal action.

Graham’s whereabouts are unknown. Keesaman notes Graham has ties to the Cameron and Saint Joseph areas and was last seen driving a 2010 gray or silver Lincoln MKZ. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Graham’s whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 816-449-5802.

The Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control Unit investigators are assisting the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

