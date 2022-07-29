DeKalb County I-35 and Highway 36 ramps to close for resurfacing

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 will close ramps at the DeKalb County I-35 and U.S. Route 36 intersection in Cameron (Exit 54) beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.

The ramps will close as needed between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. following the schedule below:

Tuesday, Aug. 2:

S. Route 36 to I-35 southbound

S. Route 36 to I-35 northbound

Wednesday, Aug. 3:

I-35 southbound to U.S. Route 36

S. Route 36 to I-35 southbound

Saturday, Aug. 6:

I-35 northbound to U.S. Route 36

S. Route 36 to I-35 northbound

During the short-term closures, motorists should seek an alternate route.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.