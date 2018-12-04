DeKalb County crash kills Kansas Woman

A woman from northeast Kansas died Monday following an accident just west of Clarksdale in DeKalb County. The 11:15 Monday morning wreck involved a semi truck and a car.

The highway patrol reports 51-year-old Cherri Edwards of Troy, Kansas was pronounced dead by DeKalb County Coroner Heath Turner, some 30 minutes after the accident happened. Edwards was westbound on Route P while the large truck was northbound on Highway 31 when the car entered Highway 31 without yielding. The collision caused the car to come to rest upright on the east side of the highway with the truck coming to a controlled stop.

The truck driver was listed as 62-year-old Thomas Belcher of Carrollton, who wasn’t reported hurt. Both drivers were using seat belts with the car being demolished while the truck received moderate damage.

The accident report noted the body of Cherri Edwards was transported by the DeKalb County Coroner to Frontier Forensics of Kansas City, Kansas where autopsies are performed.