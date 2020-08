The bridge over Ervens Branch on DeKalb County Route D will be replaced soon. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to replace the 88-year old bridge.

Crews plan to close the bridge to all traffic on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, and have the new bridge in place with traffic restored by the end of November. Drivers must use an alternate route during the closure.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

