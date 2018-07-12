Defendants waive preliminary hearings in Tuesday session of court in Trenton

Defendants facing various charges waived preliminary hearings Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court include Jordan Lane Cabra and Tommy Joe Graham both of Trenton, Dustin Matthew Haskins of Laredo, Javier Hernandez of Kansas City, and Joshua Ryan Lusk of Independence.

Bound over to appear Thursday, July 12th in Division One of the circuit court were Cabra, Graham, Hernandez, and Lusk. Haskins has his next court appearance scheduled August 9th.

Cabra is charged with delivery and possession of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, plus resisting or interfering with an arrest. Graham faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance, 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid; manufacture of a controlled substance within two thousand feet of a school or college; as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Haskins and Hernandez are charged with non-support of minors. Lusk faces charges of possessing burglary tools, tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting or interfering with an arrest, and attempted stealing.

Another defendant, Rodney Cranor of Trenton, had his cases certified to the Division One docket for Thursday’s session. Cranor is accused on three counts of misdemeanor stealing in Grundy County.

