Defendant unable to pay fines has sentence converted to jail time.

After his probation was previously suspended, a probation violation hearing was held Tuesday in Grundy County Circuit Court for Thomas Kopp of Lexington.

Kopp’s original charge in Grundy County is a misdemeanor of non-support. The court approved the defense attorney’s request for Kopp to be released on a $12,000 personal recognizance bond pending attendance at the Salvation Army adult rehabilitation center in Kansas City. The court noted the probation suspension will continue pending successful completion of the in-patient treatment program. This court case was continued until February 25th of next year.

St. Joseph resident Jessie Matthew Harding told the court he was unable to pay the amount owed in fines, the donation and court costs on original Grundy County charges of driving while his license was revoked or suspended and a charge of receiving stolen property. Both counts are misdemeanors.

Harding had pleaded guilty in late February, then failed to attend a show cause hearing on July 9th. Following a recent arrest on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court at Trenton, Harding was in circuit court Tuesday where Associate Judge Steve Hudson converted the $567 dollars owed into 57 days in the Grundy County Detention Center.