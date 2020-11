Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Tuesday Breakfast Group will sponsor a deer hunter breakfast in Spickard on November 14th

The breakfast will benefit the Spickard community and fire department. Those attending may eat and pay what they want for the meal, which will be held in the Spickard Community Building from 5:30 am to 9 o’clock.

Contact Ruth Ann Shipps for more information at 485-6215.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares