Deer harvest in Missouri climbs as season progresses

As the deer hunting season progresses in Missouri, the Department of Conservation reports a continued increase in the number of deer harvested. The Department of Conservation online information provides cumulative totals, including deer taken during the regular firearms, archery seasons, and firearms used in chronic wasting disease management counties. Additionally, the season has featured two youth-hunting weekends.

In north-central Missouri, the deer harvest totals by county are:

Harrison County: 3,049

Linn County: 2,572

Daviess County: 2,498

Sullivan County: 2,484

Carroll County: 2,351

Putnam County: 2,100

Chariton County: 1,953

Livingston County: 1,904

Mercer County: 1,801

Caldwell County: 1,734

Grundy County: 1,637

The archery season will continue until January 15th. Following this, the late antlerless portion for open counties is scheduled to commence on December 2nd and will conclude on December 10th. The alternative methods portion, spanning the holiday season, will start on December 23rd and end on January 2nd.

As of Monday, November 27, 2023, statewide data from the Department of Conservation indicates that 284,677 deer have been harvested since mid-October. This total includes antlered bucks, button bucks, and does.