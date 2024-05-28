Deer collision on Highway 65 near Farmersville results in injury

A Warsaw, Missouri man sustained minor injuries in a vehicle accident on Highway 65 near Farmersville on the night of May 27.

According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 11:17 p.m. when a 2019 Kia Optima, driven by 52-year-old Tammy K. Claerhout, struck a deer that had previously been hit by another vehicle. Claerhout, who was heading southbound, managed to bring the car to a controlled stop on the southbound shoulder of the highway.

Claerhout, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was transported to Hedrick Medical Center by Chillicothe EMS for treatment of minor injuries.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Brotherton’s.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Chillicothe Fire Department assisted at the scene.

