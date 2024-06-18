Deer causes serious accident on Highway 156 in Macon County

Share To Your Social Network

An accident occurred on June 18, 2024, at 8:40 a.m. on Highway 156, three miles east of LaPlata, Missouri.

The incident involved a 1998 Buick Regal driven by Susan J. Calef, a 70-year-old woman from LaPlata, Missouri. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was secured on the roadside on Highway 156 west of Route H.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Calef was traveling westbound when she swerved to avoid a deer, causing the vehicle to run off the roadway. Calef was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.

Calef sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported by MU Life to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, LaPlata First Responders, and Macon County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

