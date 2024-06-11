Deer causes motorcycle crash on I-29 near St. Joseph

A single-vehicle accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29 near St. Joseph at the 50.2-mile marker on June 10, 2024, at approximately 1:15 p.m. The incident involved a 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the motorcycle, driven by 36-year-old Matthew L. Banks of Oregon, Missouri, was traveling northbound when a deer crossed from the east side of the roadway. The deer struck the motorcycle, causing Banks to be ejected from the vehicle.

Banks sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Life Care. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The motorcycle sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, assisted at the scene.

