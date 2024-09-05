Deed Watch notification system now available in Livingston County

Share To Your Social Network

Livingston County Recorder of Deeds, Amy Baker, has announced the introduction of the Deed Watch notification system in her office. This new service is designed to alert residents via email whenever a document that meets their specified criteria is recorded in the Livingston County Recorder’s Office.

Baker explained that the decision to offer the Deed Watch notification service comes in response to a growing concern about property fraud. According to the FBI, property fraud is currently the fastest-growing white-collar crime in the United States. Baker emphasized that such fraud can be as simple as someone recording a fraudulent document, making it appear as though they own someone else’s property or home.

While the Deed Watch notifications will not prevent property fraud from occurring, they will enable individuals to take immediate legal action if a suspicious document is recorded. The service is available to individuals, trusts, businesses, and other entities.

Residents interested in registering for the Deed Watch system can do so by visiting the Deed Watch website. After selecting Livingston County, Missouri, from the drop-down menu, users will need to enter and confirm their email address and set their notification criteria.

For assistance with registration or to obtain more information about the Deed Watch notification system, individuals can contact the Livingston County Recorder’s Office at 660-646-8000, extension 6.

Post Views: 377

Related