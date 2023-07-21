December trial date set for 21-year-old charged in Harrison County shooting

Local News July 21, 2023 KTTN News
Shooting Graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A jury trial has been scheduled for an Eagleville man charged in Harrison County after an alleged shooting in March that injured an individual.

The trial for 21-year-old Avery William Cook is scheduled for December 4th and 5th, with a pre-trial conference set for October 19th.

Cook has been charged with the felonies of first-degree assault or attempt involving severe physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting.

A probable cause statement says Cook drove a pickup truck, stopped east of Ridgeway, and asked his passenger, Jason Perkins Junior, to help pick up money allegedly blowing away. Cook then reportedly shot the passenger with a nine-millimeter pistol multiple times before fleeing the scene in the truck.

The passenger was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment while Cook was later found near Eagleville and taken into custody.

Post Views: 93
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.