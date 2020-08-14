December 22, 2020, trial date set for Drake Kately

A one-day bench trial has been set for a Kansas City man who reportedly escaped from the Mercer County Jail twice in August 2019.

The Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office reports 28-year-old Drake Andrew Kately’s trial is scheduled to begin December 22nd.

Kately has been charged in multiple Mercer County cases with two felony counts each of escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for a felony, assault—first degree or attempt, and unlawful possession of a firearm as well as one count of damage to jail or jail property.

Kately also faces two counts of misdemeanor resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop and one count of driving while revoked or suspended—second or third offense as well as an infraction of displayed or possessed motor vehicle plates of another person.

Various media outlets reported the United States Marshal’s Service in Delaware arrested Kately in November after he was found “living off the grid.”

