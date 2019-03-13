Debbie Cribb celebrates 35-years with Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri

Longtime employee Debbie Cribb recently celebrated her 35th anniversary with co-workers at Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri. Debbie began working at CAPNCM on March 12, 1984, and has been with the agency in various roles since the beginning.



Co-worker Linda Baugher praised for her fellow employee, “Debbie has been a valued employee of CAPNCM for 35 years and we want to thank her for her many talents and dedication in serving the people of North Central Missouri. Debbie has been a devoted member of our team through the many changes at CAPNCM. Join us here at CAPNCM in celebrating Debbie’s accomplishments!”

