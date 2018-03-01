Deb Markley to be keynote speaker at area events

Co-Director of the Center for Rural Entrepreneurship Deb Markley will be the keynote speaker next week at events in the area.

Markley will lead Community Conversations at the Community Building in Cameron March 8th from 10 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon. She will also speak at the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri Seventh Annual Event at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center of Chillicothe the morning of March 9th from 8:30 to 10:30.

Community Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Mary Hinde says that Deb Markley’s mission is to help community leaders build a prosperous future by supporting and empowering business as well as social and civic entrepreneurs. Hinde says Markley helps communities of different sizes and interests by bringing empowering research together with effective community engagement with a goal of advancing community-driven strategies for prosperity.

Markley also encourages community leaders to find their own answers to economic development challenges and opportunities they face. The Community Conversations will be interactive, while Markley will only give a presentation at the annual event.

Hinde notes the Community Conversations cost $35 per person, the annual event costs $30 per person, and there are table sponsorships available. The event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend.

Register by Monday, March 5th by calling the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri at 816-232-2022 or on the internet at the foundation website.

