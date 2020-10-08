DEA’s Prescription Drug Take Back day set for October 24, 2020

Unused and unwanted prescription drugs will be collected during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Area collection sites October 24th from 10 to 2 o’clock include the Adair County Sheriff’s Office of Kirksville, Richmond Police Department, Excelsior Springs Police Department, and the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office in Centerville, Iowa.

The DEA acknowledges that take back sites may be limited due to the pandemic. More collection locations and information on other ways to dispose of and keep medications safe can be found at takebackday.dea.gov.

Medications can be dropped off any time in the drug depository box inside the foyer at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center in Trenton. Items accepted include prescriptions; over the counter, pet, and liquid medications; vitamins; samples; ointments; and lotions.

