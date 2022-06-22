Deadlines are approaching for livestock shows and contests entries at the Missouri State Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Deadlines to register for the Missouri State Fair livestock shows and contests are approaching. Below are the upcoming deadlines for the events and contests that the Fair offers.

July 1: 4-H/FFA & Open Livestock Entries

July 15: Queen Contest

July 20: Agriculture: Country Hams, Mild Cured Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Snack Sticks & Jerky; Fine Arts: Missouri Junior Top 50, Photography, Porcelain, Amateur/Professional; Home Economics: All Entries

July 22: Opening Day Parade Entries by 5 p.m.

July 25: Draft Horse, Draft Horse Pull, Pony Pull

July 31: Agriculture: Dairy Products

For more information, check out the online Premium Guide. The Missouri State Fair will run from August 11 through August 21, 2022.