Deadlines are approaching for livestock shows and contests entries at the Missouri State Fair

State News June 22, 2022June 22, 2022 KTTN News
2022 Missouri State Fair News Graphic
Deadlines to register for the Missouri State Fair livestock shows and contests are approaching. Below are the upcoming deadlines for the events and contests that the Fair offers.

July 1: 4-H/FFA & Open Livestock Entries
July 15: Queen Contest
July 20: Agriculture: Country Hams, Mild Cured Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Snack Sticks & Jerky; Fine Arts: Missouri Junior Top 50, Photography, Porcelain, Amateur/Professional; Home Economics: All Entries
July 22: Opening Day Parade Entries by 5 p.m.
July 25: Draft Horse, Draft Horse Pull, Pony Pull
July 31: Agriculture: Dairy Products

For more information, check out the online Premium Guide. The Missouri State Fair will run from August 11 through August 21, 2022.

