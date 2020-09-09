Deadline to register to vote in November election is October 7, 2020

The last day to register to vote for the November 3rd General Election is October 7th. Individuals who would like to vote in Livingston County or change their address due to a recent move may do so in the Livingston County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Chillicothe.

Regular office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30. The office will be open on October 7th until 5 o’clock.

Individuals registering to vote or changing their address will be required to show appropriate identification.

Contact the Livingston County Clerk’s Office for more information at 646-8000 extension 3.

