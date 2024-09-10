Deadline to register to vote in Livingston County is October 9 at 5 p.m.

Local News September 10, 2024 Digital Correspondent
The deadline to register to vote for the upcoming November 5 General Election in Livingston County is set for October 9 at 5 p.m.

Residents who need to register to vote or update their address following a recent move may complete the process at the Livingston County Clerk’s Office. Regular office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Identification will be required for all individuals registering or making changes to their voting information.

For additional information or any questions, individuals are encouraged to contact the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at 660-646-8000, extension 3.

