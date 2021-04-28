Deadline to order Kiss Cups for THS “Kiss the Seniors Goodbye” project approaches

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Monday, May 3rd, will be the final day to order a kiss cup for the Trenton High School Key Club’s “Kiss the Seniors Goodbye” project.

For only $6.00, you can send a 16 oz commemorative cup filled with Hershey kisses and your best wishes for a successful future. The “Kiss ‘Em Goodbye” cups will be delivered to seniors Thursday, May 6th by Key Club members.

To place an order, persons may contact Key Club sponsor Kara Helmandollar at 359-5966 or 635-0596. Order forms can also be found on the Trenton R-9 school website at trentonr9.k12.mo.us, going to the High School site and clicking on the Kiss the Seniors Goodbye story. Your order will be electronically transmitted, and you will be billed via PayPal with payments accepted by PayPal, credit, or debit card.

