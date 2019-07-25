Deadline to enter North Central Missouri Fair Parade is Friday, July 26, 2019

Entries are still being accepted for the North Central Missouri Fair Parade in Trenton and spots are also available for Rock Barn courtyard vendors at the fair.

Parade entries will line up by number for the “Making the Fair a Family Tradition” themed parade Tuesday evening at 5 o’clock with the parade to begin on Normal Street at 5:30. The parade route is the same as last year winding through Downtown and over to the Eastgate Shopping Center area.

Dave Burkeybile will cover the fair parade live on KTTN Tuesday at a location near Ninth and Main streets. Michelle Shaw with the North Central Missouri Fair says plaques will be awarded in several categories.

There is no fee to enter the parade or to be a vendor at the Rock Barn courtyard. Anyone wanting to enter the parade should call the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce by Friday, July 26, 2019, at 660-359-4324. Someone will then contact parade entrants Monday to give them their line up numbers.

Anyone wanting to reserve a vendor spot at the Rock Barn courtyard should contact Shaw at 660-635-1368.