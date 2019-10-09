Deadline to enter Missouri Day Festival contests is Friday

The deadline to enter the Missouri Day Coloring Contest is Friday, October 11, 2019.

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman says Orscheln Farm and Home sponsors the contest for Grundy County youth in preschool through fourth grade as well as Grundy County nursing home residents.

Coloring pages have been taken to Grundy County schools for students to participate. The pages must be submitted by Friday afternoon at 4 o’clock.

There are several other contests for the Missouri Day Festival as well including a yard decorating contest sponsored by Citizens Bank and Trust. First place in business and residential categories will receive $50, and second place in the categories will receive $25.

The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri sponsors a window decorating contest for businesses. First place will win $100, and second place will receive $50.

Businesses and individuals can also participate in a pumpkin decorating contest sponsored by U. S. Bank. Pumpkins should be brought to the Trenton Rock Barn Courtyard on the afternoon of October 17th from 3 to 6 o’clock to be judged. Carman notes pumpkins can be decorated in any way. The first-place winners will receive $50, second place $25, and third place $15. Contact the Chamber to enter a contest at 660-359-4324.

The Missouri Day Opening Ceremony will be at the First Baptist Church of Trenton on the evening of October 17th at 7 o’clock. John Holcomb will be the master of ceremonies, and Paul Cox will speak. The winners of the various contests will be announced.

Paul Cox and his family are the Grand Marshals for the Missouri Day Parade the morning of October 19th at 8:30.

