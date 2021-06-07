Deadline for submissions approaching for Missouri Department of Agriculture photo contest

The Missouri Department of Agriculture reminds amateur photographers to enter the 2021 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest by 5 pm Friday, June 11, 2021.

The contest allows photographers to submit their best images of life on the farm to help tell the story of Missouri agriculture. That image may take shape through a breathtaking farm landscape, an aerial shot of harvest, or a farm tractor that has been in the family for years.

The Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest is open to Missouri’s amateur photographers of all ages. Participants may enter up to three photos in each of the five categories.

The photo contest categories are:

Beauty of the Farm

Faces of the Farm

The Farmer’s Life

Pride of the Farm.

Children’s Barnyard (A special category for young photographers ages 12 and under, is back again this year.)

Entries will be judged on visual impact, creativity, memorable content, and image quality and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 11. To submit photos, amateur photographers can visit this link to complete the online form.

Photos submitted to the contest will be placed on the Department’s Flickr stream, and contest winners will be announced in July. Winning photos will be displayed in the Agriculture Building at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia Aug. 12-22.

Photo by Marco Xu on Unsplash