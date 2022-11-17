Deadline fast approaching to order Thanksgiving meals from Coon Creek Baptist Church

Local News November 17, 2022 KTTN News
Coon Creek Baptist Church
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton reminds community members of the deadline for ordering meals for its Thanksgiving Dinner.

Orders for delivery or carry-out meals should be placed by November 24th at noon.

Anyone who orders carry-out can come to the church on November 24th from 10:30 to 11 am. Deliveries will be made mainly between 11 am and noon.

Anyone wanting to order a meal should call Diana Crawford at 660-635-0760. Dianna and Pastor Doug Crawford can also be contacted at 660-359-3094.

Post Views: 30
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.