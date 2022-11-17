Deadline fast approaching to order Thanksgiving meals from Coon Creek Baptist Church

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton reminds community members of the deadline for ordering meals for its Thanksgiving Dinner.

Orders for delivery or carry-out meals should be placed by November 24th at noon.

Anyone who orders carry-out can come to the church on November 24th from 10:30 to 11 am. Deliveries will be made mainly between 11 am and noon.

Anyone wanting to order a meal should call Diana Crawford at 660-635-0760. Dianna and Pastor Doug Crawford can also be contacted at 660-359-3094.