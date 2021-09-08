Deadline extended for vendors to submit proposals for radio system for Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The deadline has been extended for proposal submission in response to a request for proposals for a digital simulcast radio system for Grundy County.

Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reports the deadline was originally September 7th, but potential vendors now have until September 24th to submit proposals to the Grundy County Clerk. He says two of the vendors had employees out sick, and the deadline was extended to give the vendors time to enter.

A pre-proposal conference was held in July, and vendors were required to attend if they wanted to respond to the request for proposals. Briggs previously reported representatives of four potential vendors attended the meeting.

The emergency management director explains that after the September 24th deadline, Tusa Consulting Services will review the proposals for technical accuracy and score the plans. The Grundy County Commission will review the scored plans and cost estimates and decide how to proceed. The commission could approve a plan and start contract negotiations, take no action, or table the matter for further review.

A proposed radio system could replace the current fire and ambulance radio system.

Related