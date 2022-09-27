Deadline approaching to request an absentee ballot in Livingston County

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County clerk’s office has issued reminders about the November 8th General Election.

Absentee ballots are available at the county clerk’s office. Those wishing to vote absent may contact the office to inquire about the process. Regular office hours are from 8:30 in the morning until 4:30 in the afternoon.

The last day to register to vote is October 12th. The last day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is October 28th.

The Livingston County Clerk will be open special hours on Saturday, November 5th from 8:30 until 12:30 for individuals wishing to vote absentee.