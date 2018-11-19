Dawn teenager injured in Sunday crash southwest of Chillicothe

A teenager from Dawn was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident five miles southwest of Chillicothe.

The highway reports 16-year-old Michael Koehl received minor injuries and was taken by emergency medical services to Hedrick Medical Center. He was using a seat belt.

The teenager was westbound when the vehicle he was driving failed to make a curve on Livingston County Route C, the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to go off the right side of the road where it struck an embankment and came to a stop.

Extensive damage was noted to the vehicle.