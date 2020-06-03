Dawn man injured when SUV overturns

The Highway Patrol reports a Dawn man sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove ran off the road and overturned 12 miles southwest of Chillicothe the morning of Wednesday, June 3rd.

A private vehicle transported 24-year-old Christian Elliott to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe.

The SUV traveled east on Route C when it crossed the center of the road at the Dawn Bridge, ran off the north side of the road, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels, and it was totaled.

The Patrol notes Elliott did not wear a safety device.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares