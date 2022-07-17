Daviess County Sheriff’s Department urging residents to secure vehicles and residences. as several thefts have been reported

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports there have been several theft-type cases in the county recently. Property has been reported as stolen from citizens in the west to the northwest area of the county.

Residents are encouraged to secure their vehicles, outbuildings, and residences. The sheriff’s office also asks community members to report suspicious traffic in their neighborhoods.

A form has been created to assist in obtaining suspect information. The form is available on the Daviess County, Missouri Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The sheriff’s office notes accurate and detailed information aids in the apprehension of suspects.

Anyone with information about stolen fuel, catalytic converters, or other stolen property is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 660-663-3300 extension 9. In an emergency, call 911.