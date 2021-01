Reddit Share Pin Share 12 Shares

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is reporting multiple break-ins in the community of Pattonsburg.

Residents are asked to be vigilant and contact the sheriff’s office regarding anything suspicious. The sheriff’s department does report video footage of the suspects was captured and is asking the public to contact the sheriff’s office if they have any idea who the individuals could be.

Residents are asked to call Deputy Lore Parker at 660-663-2031 with any information about the break-ins.

