Daviess County Sheriff searching for Jeremy Eaton, last seen in Cameron

Local News December 8, 2023December 8, 2023 KTTN News
Jeremy Eaton
Jeremy Eaton

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Jeremy Eaton, a 41-year-old man reported missing from Cameron. The last contact with Eaton was on December 4th.

Eaton is described as white, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands at five feet, five inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information about Jeremy Eaton’s current whereabouts to contact them at 660-663-3300. Additionally, information can be relayed to the Highway Patrol Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 573-526-6178.

