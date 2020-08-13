Daviess County Sheriff reports woman impersonating census worker

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports it received information about a woman impersonating a United States Census worker in the county. The woman is described as being older, being heavyset, and having salt and pepper hair. She drives a white van, possibly with Nebraska license plates.

The sheriff’s office notes the woman asks to enter homes, which is something a real U. S. Census worker would not ask. She also reportedly asks for personal information, including social security numbers and yearly income, carries a fake badge, and has a laptop.

Anyone who comes into contact with the woman is asked to not give her any information. Anyone who has information is asked to notify the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 660-663-2031.

