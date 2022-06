Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Daviess County Route Z bridge over Sampson Creek is now open.

The bridge, located just west of Pattonsburg, was closed in late April for a rehabilitation project led by contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. working with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The rehabilitation project brought the bridge up to current standards allowing for the removal of the load posting which limited the speed of vehicles greater than 21 tons.