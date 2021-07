Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Daviess County Route Y for a culvert replacement, on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the work had to be postponed. Crews had originally planned closure for Wednesday but now plan the closure for Thursday, July 22, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

During the closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route

