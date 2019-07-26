Daviess County Route KK Bridge over Interstate 35 now open

Contractors from Capital Paving and Construction, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, completed a rehabilitation project on the Daviess County Route KK Bridge over Interstate 35 Thursday afternoon.

The Route KK bridge is now open to all traffic. The Route C (Pattonsburg) bridge to the north remains closed.

Rehabilitation Schedule:

Clinton County U.S. Route 69 bridge south of Cameron – Completed



Daviess County Route KK bridge – Completed Route C (Pattonsburg) bridge – Now through mid-Sept. Route DD bridge – Sept. through Nov. Route B/N bridge – Sept. through Nov.



Due to Route C being utilized as a detour for the Route DD and B/N rehabilitations, it was moved forward in the schedule. During the bridge projects, the bridges will be closed. Motorists should follow signed detour routes.

All work and schedules are weather permitting.